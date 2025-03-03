Top Esports Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies actively involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, streaming platforms, tournament organizers, and professional teams. These stocks allow investors to participate in the rapidly growing field of esports, which has evolved into a significant sector within the broader entertainment and technology markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 5,811,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.88. 574,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,971. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.75. 134,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,866. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.16.

