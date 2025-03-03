Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks represent shares in companies that offer remote data storage services through the cloud, enabling users and businesses to store, manage, and access data from any location with internet connectivity. Investors in these stocks are betting on the increasing reliance on digital data and ongoing technological advancements in cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $18.22 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 10,000,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. NetApp has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $170.56. The company had a trading volume of 443,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 366,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,823. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,644. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,261. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

