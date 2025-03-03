Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded shares in companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or operations from bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. These stocks often include firms involved in bitcoin mining, digital asset management, or blockchain technology, providing investors with indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price trends and market dynamics without having to directly hold the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.90. 59,402,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 63,279,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,039,633. MARA has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 127,487,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,073,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Stories