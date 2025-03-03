Top Airline Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

RTX, American Airlines Group, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies that operate in the commercial aviation industry, allowing investors to own a portion of airlines that provide passenger and cargo services. These stocks are impacted by factors like fuel prices, travel demand, and economic conditions, reflecting the overall performance and challenges of the airline sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.36. 2,113,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,763,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,556,504. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. 2,179,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,217. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Further Reading