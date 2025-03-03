Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Tokio Marine stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

