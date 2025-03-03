Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Toast stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,579.44. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,301,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $282,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $205,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

