Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

