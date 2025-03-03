Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

