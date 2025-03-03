Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 105,200 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,476. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

