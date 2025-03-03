ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, Zacks reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. ThredUp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

ThredUp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,799. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.75. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,090.76. The trade was a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,739,811 shares of company stock worth $6,379,508. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThredUp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. ( NASDAQ:TDUP Free Report ) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of ThredUp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

