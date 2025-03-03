Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Lessened by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

