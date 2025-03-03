The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $15.50 on Monday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3,249.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 1,521,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 1,407,503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $16,678,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $13,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.