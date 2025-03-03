The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,442.24 ($30.79) and last traded at GBX 2,438 ($30.73), with a volume of 890680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($30.63).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.16) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
