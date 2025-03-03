The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.