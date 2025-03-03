The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.74%. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.