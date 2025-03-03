The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Embraer stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 262,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,257. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

