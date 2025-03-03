The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $24.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 613,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 523,843 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

