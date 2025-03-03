The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $32.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 76,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $33,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,839.34. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $1,810,479. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

