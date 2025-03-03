The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $32.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,287.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,303.40. This represents a 20.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,298 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,144. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.