The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Up 70.5% in February

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,740,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,686,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127,137. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

