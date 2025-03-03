The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CWLPF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
About Caldwell Partners International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.