The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWLPF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

