The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:BCO opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

