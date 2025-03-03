The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,993,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

