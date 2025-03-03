The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AES by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AES by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,390,000. M&G PLC increased its holdings in AES by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

