TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Veritas cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

TFI International Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TFII traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 170,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,588. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

