Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tevogen Bio Trading Down 4.3 %

TVGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 161,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,132. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Tevogen Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Stories

