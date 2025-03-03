Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 819.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

TRNO opened at $67.79 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.