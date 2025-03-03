Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $109.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.