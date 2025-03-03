Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,810,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

