Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taoping stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Taoping has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.36.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

