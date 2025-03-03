Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taoping Price Performance
Taoping stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Taoping has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.36.
Taoping Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taoping
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.