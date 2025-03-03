T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,240 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 825,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 574,200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,411,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 368,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,094,000.

TCAF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

