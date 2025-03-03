Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.4% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $457.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.11 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.49.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

