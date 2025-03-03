SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 291 shares of company stock worth $129,184 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

