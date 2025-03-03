SVB Wealth LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,785,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

