SVB Wealth LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

