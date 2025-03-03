SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,213 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,375,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,285,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

