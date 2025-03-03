SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,362 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,244,000 after buying an additional 120,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,634,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.91. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

