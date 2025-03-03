Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to Neutral Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
