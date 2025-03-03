Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMMT stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of -0.88.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

