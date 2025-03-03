Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Purchases A$102,400.00 in Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Lawton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$102,400.00 ($63,602.48).

Stockland Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Stockland Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.85%.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

