Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 962 call options.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.