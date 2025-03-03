Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,337. Carvana has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total transaction of $6,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,956.10. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.