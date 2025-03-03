Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

