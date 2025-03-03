Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $116.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.