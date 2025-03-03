StandardAero (SARO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StandardAero Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SARO opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.