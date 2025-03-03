Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,277.26 ($16.10) and last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.06), with a volume of 165627109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271.46 ($16.03).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,038 ($13.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.78. The stock has a market cap of £38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

