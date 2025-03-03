Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,277.26 ($16.10) and last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.06), with a volume of 165627109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271.46 ($16.03).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,038 ($13.08).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
