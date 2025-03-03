Staked USD0 (USD0++) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.99 Million

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked USD0 has a market capitalization of $284.45 and $5.99 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staked USD0 has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 1,022,761,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 1,022,761,417.6000396. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.93397972 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,591,451.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

