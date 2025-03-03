SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

