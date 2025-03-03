SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $284.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 211,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,006,827.16. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,750. The trade was a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,553 shares of company stock worth $73,739,837 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

