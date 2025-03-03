SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

